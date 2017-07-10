Tiffany Ann Mayne

Teams are still searching the Sam Rayburn Reservoir for a missing 57-year-old man after his empty boat was found at Smith Cove in Angelina County Sunday morning.More >>
"I was really happy when I figured out that I saved my mom and my sister and my brother," said Anthony.
"And I guess it's getting hot and the honey is streaming down. Honey is streaming down, look at that, that's real live honey right there, just dripping off my finger," says Williams.
The Special Prosecutor assigned to the felony Injury to an Elderly Person case against Smith County Commissioner Joann Hampton says a plea deal may be in the works on the matter.
