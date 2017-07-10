Boy sees smoke, saves family from mobile home fire

9-year-old Anthony Ruiz, who saved his family from a fire in their mobile home.

On Saturday afternoon multiple departments responded to a mobile home fully engulfed in flames and smoke in Whitehouse. When the fire began the family’s nine year old son was in the front yard while his mother and two younger siblings were napping in the home.

"I was asleep I did not smell smoke or anything," said Nina Nieto "next thing you now Anthony's in the house and he says 'momma the house is on fire' ."

When young Anthony Ruiz spotted trouble he acted quickly and was able to save the lives of his mother, one-year-old brother, and two-year-old sister.

“I saw smoke coming out of the house from the kitchen and then on top of the house, I went to the window and there was black smoke everywhere,” said Anthony "then I knocked on the window, I woke up my mom and then I got my brother and my mom got my sister.”

The fire began in the back of the home and spread to the front in a matter of minutes.There's no official cause yet but, Nieto believes it was electrical, possibly due to faulty wiring from their dryer.

“Everything got destroyed burned down, the only thing that didn’t burn down was our mattress that we were sleeping on," said Nieto.

A couple of minutes later the Whitehouse Fire Department, arrived on the scene but, everyone was already safely outside thanks to Anthony.

"I was really happy when I figured out that I saved my mom and my sister and my brother” said Anthony.

To his family, Anthony will always be their hero.

“When he gets older I’m going to always remember that he saved us" said Nieto.

