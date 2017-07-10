2 cases of West Nile Fever reported in East Texas

The Texas Department of State and Health Services is reporting two cases of the West Nile Fever in East Texas.

According to DSHS, one case of West Nile Fever was reported in Panola Cand and one case was reported in Van Zandt County.

DSHS said that Texas is again experiencing illnesses caused by West Nile virus, a virus that is spread by mosquitos.

Five cases of West Nile have been reported this year in Texas. The counties affected include Cooke, El Paso, Montgomery, Panola and Van Zandt.

In regards to the cases in East Texas and Cooke County, DSHS said that most people who get infected don't get sick but about 20 percent will experience symptoms of West Nile fever.

West Nile fever symptoms include headaches, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

In the cases in El Paso and Montgomery, the virus affected the nervous system, causing a case of West Nile neuroinvasive disease. The symptoms of this disease include neurological symptoms like disorientations, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, coma and even death.

DSHS said that precautions used to prevent mosquito bites to stop Zika also prevent West Nile infections.

For more information on what precautions to take against the virus, click here.

