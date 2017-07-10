Summer events at Palestine Public Library

Palestine Library:

Children and young adults will have less time to be bored during the summer break as the Youth Services Division will be busy inside the Palestine Public Library.

Events are booked throughout June and July for young people and there is something for everyone. All the events hosted by the library are free, and open to the public. These events would not be possible without the generous support of the Palestine Library Memorial Board.

Here is a schedule of the events. All events are at the Palestine Public Library, unless noted:

June 12, 2 p.m. – John O’Bryant Magic Show. Magician John O’Bryant comes to Palestine, bringing his original style of magic, illusion and comedy. O’Bryant’s high-energy shows are always a crowd pleasing and will keep you in awe.

June 13, 5:30 p.m. – Adulting 101: Get a Job. This series serves as a Basic How-To for ages 16-25, designed to give adults information and tips for a head start into adulthood. This first event in the Adulting 101 series will feature tips on how to get a job. City of Palestine Human Resources Director Susie Streb will give tips on how to write a resume, how to interview and dress for success. Each participant will receive a goodie bag!

June 14, 2 p.m. (Palestine Civic Center) – Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show. This demonstration shows the magic of what chemistry can do. Participants young and old will amaze at what happens when science is used to its fullest potential.

June 15, 2 p.m. – 4-H Overview and Livestock Facts. Leaders and members of the Anderson County 4-H organization will show the skills and projects that teach young people leadership, citizenship and life skills. Demonstrations and a question-and-answer session will be held.

June 20, (Time to be announced) – 4-H Archery. The Xtreme 4-H Shooting Sports club will be at the library to give a presentation about archery. This club is one of the top archery clubs in the state of Texas, and will show the discipline, safety and sportsmanship needed to become of the best archers around.

June 22, 6 p.m. – Thirteen Reasons Why. Youth Services Librarian Jamie King will lead a discussion of “Thirteen Reasons Why,” a book and series involving teen suicide. A panel discussion led by Crisis Center Community Educator Stephanie Fleharty and high school teacher Scott Catchot will also take place. The discussion will center around bullying, sexual harassment and self-harm.

June 24, 4 p.m. – Movie in the Mall. The popular movie “Rock Dog” will be shown inside the Palestine Mall. The move into the mall takes the place of the Movies in the Park series. There will be prizes and activities with each movie.

June 27, 10 a.m. – Storytime with Will Parker. Always a crowd favorite, the wacky Will Parker will be at the library singing his silly songs and telling silly stories!

June 30, 2 p.m. – Chips and Chapters. The theme of the event is as simple as the title. Youth Services Librarian Jamie King will read aloud from a chapter book while attendants will eat chips and follow along. The books selected will include “Captain Underpants and the Perilous Plot,” and “Professor Poopypants.”

July 3, 2 p.m. – Teamwork and Games with 4-H. Have you ever been part of a team? What does a good team member look like? Come explore teamwork with the leadership team of Anderson County 4-H.

July 6, 2 p.m. – Storytime with Leonardo Music. Come by for this free event featuring Leonardo, a Parents’ Choice Award-winning family entertainer! Leonardo promises to have the library rocking and reading!

July 8, 2 p.m. – Adulting 101: Bare Essential Cooking. In this second program in the Adulting 101 series, young adults will learn how to cook easy recipes and learn how to cook in the confined spaces of a dorm room. Samples will be provided!

July 10, 2 p.m. – Reptile Encounters. Ever wanted to see some of the most exotic animals up close? This event is your chance to discover an array of amazing reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates from around the world! Reptiles will include: giant snakes, rainforest frogs, endangered amphibians and tropical tarantulas!

July 17, 2 p.m. – Learn to Write in Cursive. Even in this digital world, children should know how to print and write in cursive. Children will learn basic cursive skills in this three-day class, and even receive dry-erase boards to take home!

July 20, 2 p.m. – Fun with 4-H Foods. Members of the Anderson County 4-H clubs return, and teach children how to make healthy snacks at home! Samples will be provided!

July 25, 6 p.m. – Adulting 101: College Planning. The costs of attending a college or university continue to go higher and higher. Parents and young adults are invited to learn how to apply for grants, scholarships and ask questions about the financial aid process. A local financial aid advisor will be teaching the class and goodie bags will be available!

July 27, 2 p.m. – Digital Citizenship with the 4-H. Do you know how large your digital footprint is? Do you know how to keep yourself safe online? Members of the Anderson County 4-H Youth Board will teach you how.

Although students will head back to school in August, the fun doesn’t stop when the school bells ring. The library will continue to host a number of programs for children and young adults in the fall. For example, the Adulting 101 series continues on August 19, September 16 and October 14. Storytime for infants and toddlers will also continue.

For more information on the programs at the Palestine Public Library, visit the library’s website at youseemore.com/palestine, and on Facebook and Twitter. The library’s Youth Services Division also has a group page on Facebook by searching “Palestine Public Library Youth Department.”