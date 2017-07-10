Three-year-old girl care flighted after near drowning in Hughes Springs

A 3-year-old girl is reported to be stable after a near drowning incident in Hughes Springs.

According to officials with the Hughes Springs Fire Department, the child was breathing and conscious levels were good at the time she was careflighted to the Children's Hospital of LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.

The girl reportedly was found unresponsive in a pool on CR 2865 in Hughes Springs.

Fire officials confirm the child was stable and breathing when she was transported to the hospital.

