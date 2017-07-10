Longview native Travin Howard makes 2017 Bednarik Watch List

Former Longview Lobo and TCU defender Travin Howard, was named on the 23rd annual Chuck Bernarik Award Watch List released today. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995.

Howard heads in to his senior season as one of the best defenders in college football. His junior season, Howard started all 13 game, finishing with 70 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. The performance lead to First-Team All-Big 12 and AP All-Big 12.

Last summer, he was named to the Bednarik and Nagurski Watch Lists for the top defenders nationally as well as the Butkus Award Watch List for the top linebacker in college football. The watch list for the 2017 Butkus Award has not been released, but it's anticipated that Howard will be mentioned in that conversation as well.

For the full list of the 2017 Bernarik Award Watch List click here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.