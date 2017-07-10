Woman killed in single-vehicle wreck on Highway 64 in Van Zandt County

A Tyler woman is dead after a single-vehicle wreck on Sunday in Van Zandt County.

According to Sargent Jean Dark, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a preliminary report stated that at 9:41 a.m. Sunday, a 2014 Toyota Venza, driven by Angela McCollum, 47, of Tyler was traveling eastbound on SH-64 when for an unknown reason, drove off the south side of the roadway.

Once off the roadway, the vehicle went, through a grassy ditch and struck a concrete culvert, it then became airborne and landed on its passenger side, according to the report.

McCollum was pronounced dead that the scene by Justice of the Peace Scott Shinn.

The wreck remains under investigation.

