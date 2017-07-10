Man sentenced to three years in jail in drug trafficking case

A man who was involved in drug trafficking ring in Smith County has been sentenced.

Judicial records show Regulo Ramirez-Duarte, 22, of Tyler was sentenced to prison Monday on a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana. He entered a guilty plea to the charge and was sentenced to three years in prison.

The charges stem from a monthslong investigation conducted by Smith County officials and other law enforcement agencies during which officials recovered thousands of marijuana plants in various locations in East Texas.

Three others were indicted May 25 in connection with the case - Erick Cruz-Olmedo, 31, of Houston, Ranferi Ramirez-Duarte, 27, of Tyler and Albert Rueda-Ramirez, 24, of Tyler. All four men are charged with criminal conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana.

