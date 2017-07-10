2017 East Texas State Fair concert lineup

Organizers of the East Texas State Fair have released 2017 concert line-ups, and they're doing things a little different this year.



The fair will feature two Saturdays called "Countryfest" -- with live acts including big names in Texas Country, including Kevin Fowler, William Clark Green, and more.



For more information about Countryfest, including how you can buy tickets in advance, click here for more information.



The East Texas State Fair kicks off on Sept. 22 and runs through Oct. 1. To keep up with fair dates, or for more information about what the fair will include this year, click for here more information.



