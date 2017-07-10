Two men charged for possession of mechanical security device

Two men have been arrested in Smith County for their involvement in a possible card skimming case.

Nolberto Rivera, 29 and Eligio Diegez-Arias, 29 were both arrested Sunday in Smith County.

Rivera and Diegez-Arias have both been charged with Unlawful use of criminal instrument or mechanical security device.

KLTV is working to obtain the arrest warrant affidavits for more details into their arrest.

