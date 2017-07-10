Bradshaw State Jail will soon be under new management

Management of Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson is expected to change hands soon.

During the June 30 meeting of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice in Austin, Management Training Corporation was awarded a contract to provide operation and management of the jail. That's according to Jason Clark, director of public information for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The previous vendor was CoreCivic.

The change in jail management potentially impacts 192 employees, according to the Texas Workforce Commission's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification list.

Clark said the deal is a two-year contract with three two-year renewal periods that are optional. Typically, new vendors recruit employees at the facility, he added.

The contract begins Sept. 1.

CoreCivic Director of Public Affairs Jonathan Burns released a statement on the change, saying they were disappointed to learn they were not successful bidders to continue operations at the jail.

"We do not believe this decision by TDCJ was driven by concerns with the day-to-day operational management quality of service CoreCivic delivered at Bradshaw, Lindsey or the Willacy state jail. We are proud of our longstanding track record of delivering high-quality, safe, cost-saving secure corrections and meaningful reentry programs in partnership with TDCJ.

CoreCivic is working closely with TDCJ and new facility operators to ensure a safe and seamless transition of management at each of the three facilities. Questions regarding the management transition should be directed to TDCJ officials.

At the same time, we are assisting our employees impacted by these closures, and will be working to provide them opportunities for transfer to other CoreCivic facilities and access to community employment resources."

