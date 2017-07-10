DPS identifies child struck, killed on Highway 175 near Athens

A one-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department Public of Safety, approximately at 9:08 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the call of a child being struck by a 2000 Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic, identified as Vu Pham, 30, from Garland, was traveling eastbound on the outside lane of Highway 175 when a child exited the roadway of a home along the highway. DPS said, Pham was unable to avoid the child and struck him.

The child, identified as Santiago Sanchez, 1, of Athens was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel.

Sanchez’s body was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.

At this time, DPS continues investigating this wreck.

