Man admits to possessing ecstasy, pot during Gregg County traffic stop

A man is in jail after he confessed to transporting large quantities of drugs in Gregg County.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, on July 7 at approximately 9:12 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on the eastbound side of Interstate 20, around FM 2087.

Officials said that when the deputy made contact with the driver and sole occupant, Darell Eugene Fort, Jr., 43, he admitted that there was a bag containing approximately 3 pounds of marijuana, a green bag which contained several individual small baggies of marijuana, a baggie containing 49 ecstasy pills, a small scale, and an illegal gun behind the passenger seat.

Deputies were able to locate all the contraband and transported Fort to the Gregg County North Jail. Fort was booked for several charges including resisting arrest search or transport, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 >=4 grams<400 grams, possession of marijuana >4 ounces<=5 pounds, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Fort is being held in the Gregg County jail on a $50,000 bond.

