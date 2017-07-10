Tyler Police responding after woman hit by 18 wheeler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler Police responding after woman hit by 18 wheeler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler Police are responding after a woman was hit by an 18 wheeler this morning.

Public Information Officer Don Martin says the incident occurred on Highway 69 about 1/2 a mile North of NW Loop 323, in the Northbound lanes of traffic.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

