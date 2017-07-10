Police hope pictures of tattoos from woman who jumped in front of semi lead to identity

Tyler Police say a woman intentionally lunged herself in front of a semi this morning.

The reported pedestrian/vehicle crash report came in around 9:30 a.m. from witnesses in the 7000 block of Highway 69 North.

Investigators on scene determined that the white female was walking southbound on the northbound shoulder and deliberately lunged herself in front of a tractor-trailer heading north.

The female was taken to ETMC in critical condition. Police have not been able to identify her at this time.

The female is believed to be in her 30’s to early 40’s, has a medium build, and light brown short hair.

She has several tattoos that may help police identify her. If you have any information on this subject please contact Detective James Holt with the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1028.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.