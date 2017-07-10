Police: Family of woman hit by 18-wheeler identified her, name not yet released

Tyler police say a woman intentionally threw herself in front of a semi-truck Monday morning. Initially, her identity was not known to anyone in the area, but her family has now stepped forward.



Her name has not been released to the public.

The reported pedestrian/vehicle crash report came in around 9:30 a.m. from witnesses in the 7000 block of Highway 69 North.

Investigators on scene determined that the white female was walking southbound on the northbound shoulder and deliberately threw herself in front of a tractor-trailer rig which was heading north.

The female was taken to ETMC in critical condition.

The female is believed to be in her 30’s to early 40’s, has a medium build, and light brown short hair.

She has several tattoos that may have helped in identifying her.

If you have any information, please contact Detective James Holt with the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1028.

