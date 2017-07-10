Tyler woman pulls pink pistol during road rage incident, found to be in possession of meth and cocaine

A Tyler woman has been charged after pulling a pink pistol on another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 20.

Nadia Isabel Herrin, 28, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault.

Public Information Officer, Darrell Coslin, with the Smith County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to I-20 and mile marker 565 in regards to a road rage incident. The caller stated that a female driver had pointed a gun at them while driving down the highway. The caller told deputies he was following the suspect down the freeway.

Deputies were able to catch up with Herrin on I-20. She was pulled over at CR 472 and US 69 near Lindale.

During the investigation, deputies recovered the firearm. Herrin gave a statement and admitted to the deputies that she did pull a pink pistol on the driver because she was angry they were going too slow. Deputies were told that hand gestures were exchanged between drivers and that Herrin then threatened the driver with the gun.

Along with the gun, methamphetamine, Xanax, several syringes, and cocaine were found inside the vehicle.

The two passengers inside Herrin's vehicle were not charged.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Herrin is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carry of a weapon. She is currently in the Smith County Jail. Herrin's bond has not been yet.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.