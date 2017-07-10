Mabank man arrested on possession charge during search for stolen vehicle

A Mabank man is currently in the Henderson County Jail on a felony drug possession charge.

Rami Carroll, 22, was arrested Saturday morning.

Henderson County deputies were searching for a stolen vehicle between Sunfish Drive and Tarpon Drive in the Gun Barrel City area.

Carroll arrived on scene and was found to be in possession of a clear plastic baggie containing likely methamphetamine and a syringe.

The stolen vehicle was later found in the woods, stuck in the mud. Deputies say the two cases are not related.

Carroll faces up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine. He is in the Henderson County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

