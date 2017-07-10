Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Partly cloudy and muggy this morning, but temperatures aren't too warm with some places dropping into the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy this afternoon with another chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop across the region. Some heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with a few of these storms.

Light southerly winds this afternoon with high temperatures reaching right around 90 degrees. Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow with high temperatures back in the lower 90s. Another chance for a few afternoon showers and storms with a few heavy downpours.

Much the same for Wednesday with the continued chance for afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures will once again reach the lower 90s for the middle of the week.

Slight chances for rain will continue through the end of the work week but will increase a bit for the coming weekend with a weak cold front approaching the area early Sunday.

