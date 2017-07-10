Clever hiding places for your valuables

In less than 10 minutes, you can turn any portion of your wall into a cleverly placed cubby hole. On the outside, you're looking at what appears to be a household air vent, but on the inside is an ingenious place to store your passport, jewelry, or cash.

This Wall Safe from Professional Grade Products can be ordered online for $89. It's just one of 5 items the WMC Action News 5 investigators tested that can be used to conceal your family treasures.

This particular air vent is great for items you don't need to get to in a hurry because it takes a couple of minutes to take out the screws to access what's inside.

"The Pillow Safe" makes for easy access and a place to rest your head. It sells online for $23.99. It is fluffy, light, and equipped with a built-in leather pouch sewn on the inside. There is enough room for small electronics like a tablet or laptop.

But what about your jewelry?

A jewelry box can be a burglar magnet, but this "US Patrol hanging closet safe" is more discreet. It goes on a hanger and can conceal rings, earrings, or valuable watches inside of your closet. This Closet Safe costs $11.

If you want a more functional safe, try this "Stalwart Wall Clock Hidden Safe." This safe functions as a clock and hides your items at the same time. For $12, and the amount of effort it takes to hang a clock you can create a new hiding place for your things.

This "HOME Steel Dictionary Book Diversion Safe" can hide your items anywhere in the house. It's equipped with a lock and key and costs $15.99.

These are items Owens said she is now keeping at the top of mind for the future. The recent break-in has left her shaken, but still hopeful.

"I still have the peace of God," Owens said.

