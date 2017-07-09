Pro-Am returns to Crown Colony in Lufkin

For it's third year in a row the Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin, is hosting a pro-am golf tournament featuring some of the best current and future professional golf talent. Which means it's packed with East Texas talent.

Lufkin native and professional golfer Sam Fidone is just one of those East Texas talents. Fidone is coming off an exciting 2016 season where he won his first PGA Tour Latino'America victory at the Honduras Open. But despite having the opportunity to play in some of the most gorgeous places on earth, Fidone says there is no place like home.

"I'll block this week off my schedule for as long as they have the tournament here. I was so excited the first year we had it out here, three years ago now. It's my dream you know, I grew up playing here and its still my favorite course in the world. It's my favorite place to be, the people are great. My buddies are back in town now, we are all out of college. So I get to see them and locals come out to watch us and support us. It's a fun event," said Sam Fidone, PGA golfer.

