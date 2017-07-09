City responds after trash was dumped at Jacksonville baseball field

City of Jacksonville officials have cleaned up a baseball field after a pile of trash was dumped Friday night.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Jacksonville, Public Works Director Jordan Yutzy said that due to the holiday last week, they were unable to pick up trash on Tuesday.

"This resulted in the sanitation department having to work extended hours on Friday to pick up all the accumulated trash that was not collected on Tuesday due to the holiday," said Yutzy.

Due to the work extension, the sanitation department worked past the 5 p.m. deadline for the landfill leaving them without a place to store the trash until Monday when the landfill opened.

According to Yutzy, they cannot access the landfill after hours due to liability and safety issues. For those reasons, they dumped the trash Friday night at the baseball fields located on 1923 Byrd Road.

"We dump the trash in areas that are not accessible to the general public," Yutzy said.

Billy Redd, Sanitation Director, said that crews worked from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to assure that everyone had their trash pickup.

City officials said that the trash would be removed first thing Monday.

Residents in the area tell KLTV that the trash was picked up Sunday morning.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.