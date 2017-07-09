East Texas storms knock down limbs, leave neighborhoods without power

Tree limb on a house on Idels Street in Tyler. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Storms popped up all over East Texas Sunday afternoon with reports of trees and limbs down in several areas.

A limb of a large tree fell on a house in Tyler. It happened in the 1500 block of Idel Street in Tyler, and it knocked out power to several homes on the street.

The storm hit downtown Tyler about 1 p/m. Dark skies and lightning were sudden indicators, then strong winds rattled metal shutters and blasted sheets of rain down Broadway.

About a mile southeast on Idel Street a huge tree limb fell on a house giving Kathy Sutton, her son and a friend quite a scare.

“My son and I were in the living room, and he said momma, momma, get up, get up and run! Because he thought it was coming in the living room. He saw the tree falling,” Sutton recalled.

They ran to the back of the house and fortunately, the tree stopped at the roof.

“The storm started, lightning struck the tree, and as you can see it came down on top of the house. It’s got several holes in the house up and there ripped all the electricity out of my home and the neighbor’s home,” Sutton said.

The limb pulled down power lines which ended up draped over a car.

“It took the feeder line down and, like I say, the whole box is off the side of the house, and of course it ripped hers off too,” Sutton explained.

She said ONCOR shut down power to the feeder lines.

But she says this wasn’t the only lightning strike recently. She also said there was another about a month earlier on a neighbor’s tree.

“Lightning struck it and it came down in my whole back yard, and our fence got messed up back then. And so now it’s my turn this month evidently,” Sutton said.

Kathy says there was damage to her roof and electrical system.

“It happened fast and it didn’t rain much after that. It was maybe ten or fifteen minutes,” Sutton added.

Storms popped up elsewhere after that.

In south Tyler dark clouds hung low over Highway 69. In the Bullard area, skies took on a green hue and scud clouds were silhouetted by lightning.

On FM 344 east of Bullard, nimbostratus clouds showed some interesting patterns and a short time later the bottom dropped out on Highway 69 between Bullard and Tyler.

In Tyler, the rain stopped for a while and other tree limbs were down, but there were no reports of injuries in Tyler due to the storm.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.