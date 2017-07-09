Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for several ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several East Texas counties.

This story will update as changes occur.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.: Anderson, Henderson

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:15 p.m.: Cherokee, Panola, Rusk, and Smith

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:00 p.m. : Cherokee, Smith

The NWS said that at 2:01 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Reese, or 9 miles northwest of Jacksonville, and is nearly stationary. Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Bullard, Mount Selman, Reese, Cuney and Teaselville.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.