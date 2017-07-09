Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for several ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several East Texas counties.More >>
Two people were killed, including a 20-month-old boy, after a Friday night wreck in Van Zandt County.More >>
Saturday, the ‘Eyes of Tyler’ mural in downtown was completed by artist Lucia Kidd.More >>
The Smith County's Sheriff's K-9 Unit debuted its newest deputy Saturday.More >>
Algae isn't dangerous but it doesn't improve the overall look or resale value of the home. So while it’s harmless for residents, it’s not so great for the house.More >>
