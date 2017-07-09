Got a problem with rooftop streaks? What that gunk is and what to do about it

It’s likely one of the most common issues plaguing southern homeowners, and it's also one of the most overlooked - those dark, long streaks dotting roofs across neighborhoods.

So what is that slick, black sludge that clings to the asphalt shingles on homes on your block?

Well, the good news is that it’s not dirt and it’s not mildew - although both are commonly mistaken as the culprits.

“It’s algae,” says Phillip Goodwin, senior consultant with Advantage Roofing Company.

Algae are plant-like organisms that grow in moist conditions.

They aren't dangerous but they don't improve the overall look or resale value of the home. So while it’s harmless for residents, it’s not so great for the house.

“It doesn’t really affect its performance, it just looks terrible,” Goodwin says.

Beyond being a curbside blemish, the condition does not typically create structural damage. Unless moss gets ahold.

“Some homes develop moss. That would be a potential problem for leak issues,” Goodwin says.

When tree debris falls on a roof and is never removed it has the potential to create moss. Unlike algae, moss puts down roots. Those roots can lift up shingles on your roof, leading to further issues.

Where algae and moss are similar, however, is that they're not the most gracious of tenants. Once algae grows on your roof it takes up permanent residence and has to be forcefully evicted.

How humidity fosters algae

The observant eye might notice that the blackish streaks are more prevalent in certain parts of the country, and curiously, they only dot the north side of the roof.

But algae speckling houses across East Texas isn’t uncommon, Goodwin says.

A heavily shaded home, combined with the high humidity that plagues the area is the perfect recipe for growth.

“Not every home is susceptible to it. It does take a lot of moisture in the air for it to occur,” Goodwin says, adding that moisture is something East Texas happens to have in abundance. “I’ve seen it as early as five years. A roof looks great for a few years and then it starts to set up the algae.”

As for why the streaks only appear on the north façade of the home, Goodwin says that’s because that’s where the least amount of sun falls on homes in the area.

“It is a problem … it’s not just us. It’s all through the south. We have high humidity and longer seasons,” he said.

Algae's nemesis

The homeowner’s best defense is prevention.

“Copper would have killed that. It would not have allowed anything to grow on the roof," he says.

Copper is toxic to algae. According to Today's Homeowner, that's why you won't find too much algae growth around your chimney. Traces of the copper and the zinc on the sheet metal are washed down the roof when it rains. That pretty much washes out any chance algae has at making a go of it in that area.

Goodwin recommends buying shingles with copper that come with a 10-year streak warranty or longer.

Advantage Roofing has been in business for nearly 14 years and is a Master Elite certified contractor, which Goodwin says allows the company to offer much more favorable warranties of up to 30 to 50 years.

"We not only serve East Texas, we service most of the state. We’re positioned out of Tyler," he says.

So Goodwin knows his shingles. The majority of their clients opt for copper shingles and warranties to avoid the unsightly streaks.

Rid your home of algae

But what about homeowners who are stuck with an algae jungle on their roof and who are looking for another solution?

It’s an easy fix, Goodwin says, but you’re going to want to get a professional involved. And the results are likely to be temporary.

"There are over-the-counter products at Home Depot and Lowes. You can spray it on the roof and it will provide a remedy it for a short period of time," Goodwin says.

But he strongly advises against attempting a do-it-yourself session.

"You would want a professional to do that," he says. "Over time algae becomes slick."

A DIY-er could slip and land themselves in some serious trouble. Another thing you don't want to do is grab a powerwasher. It might damage the roof.

Owners' best options to rid their homes from unattractive sludge are either shingle replacement or products aimed at treatment. Of course, not everybody chooses to treat it. Some opt to leave it untouched.

"It's not dangerous. It doesn’t effect the performance. it’s just an eyesore from the curb," Goodwin says.

