Marshall PD searching for suspects in store robbery

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
(Source: Marshall PD) (Source: Marshall PD)
MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) -

The Marshall Police Department is looking to identify two suspects seen robbing a store. 

According to surveillance video shared by Marshall PD, on July 3 two suspects were seen walking into a store located at the intersection of 1001 Poplar Street and Jefferson Avenue. 

One of the suspects is seen pointing a gun a the cashier before fleeing. 

It is unknown at this time whether anyone was injured. 

Marshall PD is asking anyone with information to call at 903-935-4575 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Marshall/ Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

