Marshall PD searching for suspects in store robbery

The Marshall Police Department is looking to identify two suspects seen robbing a store.

According to surveillance video shared by Marshall PD, on July 3 two suspects were seen walking into a store located at the intersection of 1001 Poplar Street and Jefferson Avenue.

One of the suspects is seen pointing a gun a the cashier before fleeing.

It is unknown at this time whether anyone was injured.

Marshall PD is asking anyone with information to call at 903-935-4575 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Marshall/ Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

