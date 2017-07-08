Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several East Texas counties.

This story will update as changes occur.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7:00 p.m.: Panola, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m.: Houston

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m.: Cherokee, Gregg, Panola, Rusk, and Shelby

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m.: Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 6:00 p.m.: Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.: Gregg, Panola, Rusk, Harrison, Marion

According to NWS, at 5:22 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Beckville, or 9 miles northwest of Carthage, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Locations impacted include Henderson, Kilgore, Carthage, Overton, Tatum, New London, Beckville, Pinehill, New Salem, Joinerville, Turnertown, Minden, Gary City, Fairplay, Stewart, Chalk Hill, Dotson, Laneville, Oak Hill and Chapman. Hazards include 60 mph gusts and nickel size hail.

NWS said that at 5:32 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Nacogdoches, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Hudson, Melrose, Woden, Pollok, Martinsville, Douglass, Appleby, Chireno, Oak Ridge, Denning, Clawson, Central and Redland. Hazards include 60 mph gusts and quarter size hail.

According to the NWS, at 4: 34 PM a severe thunderstorm was located near Kilgore, moving south at 15 mph. The hazards as of right now are 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail.

Locations impacted include Longview, Henderson, Kilgore, New London, Liberty City, Lakeport, Rolling Meadows, Chapman, Monroe, Stewart, Brachfield, Chalk Hill, Church Hill, Laird Hill and Oak Hill.

