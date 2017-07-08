Artist completes downtown Tyler mural

Saturday, the ‘Eyes of Tyler’ mural in downtown was completed by artist Lucia Kidd. Kidd started work on the mural in June. She spent about three hours each day working on the piece.

The mural was painting alongside the Lindsey Building in a continued effort to revitalize downtown Tyler.

Heart of Tyler Director Beverly Abell said this is just one way they are working to resurrect the beauty of downtown Tyler.

