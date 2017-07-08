UPDATE: One man arrested, two suspects at large after aggravated assault in Tyler

One man was arrested and two suspects are at large after an aggravated assault Saturday.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 2:00 a.m., a Tyler police officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dobbs and Vine when he was contacted by a male subject driving a white Cadillac who stated he was being followed.

Additional officers were called to the scene as another vehicle pulled up shortly after. The occupants of the second vehicle advised the driver of the Cadillac had been involved in an aggravated assault that had just occurred at Fun Forest Park located at 2000 N. Forest Avenue.

Police said the victims stated they had been sitting in the parking lot of Fun Forest Park when the Cadillac drove up next to them and parked. They advised two black males exited the rear of the Cadillac and approached them on foot while the white Cadillac sped off quickly.

At that time the victims stated a black male with dreadlocks displayed a black handgun at the driver and told them to exit their vehicle. The other suspect then broke out the back windshield with a hammer as the victims began to drive away from the scene.

As the victims were driving off the suspects began shooting at the victim's vehicle striking it twice, according to Tyler PD.

None of the victims were struck by a bullet but one of the victims received minor scratches from the broken glass. They refused treatment at the scene.

As the victims were fleeing the scene they observed the white Cadillac still in the area and began following it until it stopped with the Tyler police officer conducting a traffic stop.

After conducting an investigation into the incident and collecting evidence, officers placed the driver of the Cadillac under arrest for aggravated assault.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Rudy Xzavier Williams, 18, of Tyler.

Officers searched the area the incident was reported to have occurred at but did not locate the two remaining suspects.

Tyler PD said this case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in the Smith County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.