Amber Alert discontinued for 3 children last seen in Paris, Texas

One man was arrested and two suspects are at large after an aggravated assault Saturday.More >>
One man was arrested and two suspects are at large after an aggravated assault Saturday.More >>
An amber alert has gone out for three children last seen in Paris, Texas.More >>
An amber alert has gone out for three children last seen in Paris, Texas.More >>
The boil water notice issued for Carroll Water Supply has rescinded Saturday.More >>
The boil water notice issued for Carroll Water Supply has rescinded Saturday.More >>
Ritual is a Jacksonville luncheonette that offers more than a sandwich in a hurry. They offer "good food, fast" according to the owner. Whitney Graham Carter is the owner of Ritual in the downtown area of the city.More >>
Ritual is a Jacksonville luncheonette that offers more than a sandwich in a hurry. They offer "good food, fast" according to the owner. Whitney Graham Carter is the owner of Ritual in the downtown area of the city.More >>
A collision between two trains shut down a major highway in East Texas.More >>
A collision between two trains shut down a major highway in East Texas.More >>