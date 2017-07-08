Amber Alert discontinued for 3 children last seen in Paris, Texa - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Amber Alert discontinued for 3 children last seen in Paris, Texas

PARIS, TX (KLTV) -

An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for three children last seen in Paris, Texas.

Initially, The Texas amber alert stated that Brealdyn McIntyre-Cotton (3), Kenzly McIntyre-Cotton (4), Havok Cotton (18months) were last seen with the suspect: Darla Faye Ellis (64).

The vehicle they were believed to be in was listed as a 2007 Dodge Durango, White, with a Texas license plate of: DVF6208

Law enforcement believed the children are in grave, or immediate danger after being taken by the suspect.

DPS discontinued the Amber Alert around 10:00 a.m.

