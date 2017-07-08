Amber Alert discontinued for 3 children last seen in Paris, Texas

An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for three children last seen in Paris, Texas.

Discontinued AMBER Alert for Brealdyn Dylan McIntyre-Cotton, Kenzly McIntyre-Cotton, Havok Cotton from Paris, Tx on 5/8/17, Tx DVF6208 pic.twitter.com/mzJGAvrUll — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 8, 2017

Initially, The Texas amber alert stated that Brealdyn McIntyre-Cotton (3), Kenzly McIntyre-Cotton (4), Havok Cotton (18months) were last seen with the suspect: Darla Faye Ellis (64).

The vehicle they were believed to be in was listed as a 2007 Dodge Durango, White, with a Texas license plate of: DVF6208

Law enforcement believed the children are in grave, or immediate danger after being taken by the suspect.

DPS discontinued the Amber Alert around 10:00 a.m.

Click here for more specific information on the children and the suspect.

