AMBER ALERT: 3 children last seen in Paris, Texas

An AMBER Alert has gone out for three children last seen in Paris, Texas.

The Texas amber alert states that Brealdyn McIntyre-Cotton (3), Kenzly McIntyre-Cotton (4), Havok Cotton (18months) were last seen with the suspect: Darla Faye Ellis (64).

The vehicle they are believed to be in is listed as a 2007 Dodge Durango, White, with a Texas license plate of: DVF6208

Law enforcement believe the children are in grave, or immediate danger after being taken by the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Lamar County Sheriff's Office at 903-737-2400

Click here for more specific information on the children and the suspect.

