Firefighters battle blaze with modified military truck

Another brief storm made its way through East Texas this week, and lightning sparked another oil storage tank fire, the third one in recent days.

But this time, firefighters raced to the scene with a new tool to help douse the flames. Off White Oak Road, near Big Sandy, a huge fire was burning at an oil storage tank.

"The fire was quite large; it was a smaller storage tank but it was fully involved, with flames shooting 70 feet in the air," said Big Sandy Firefighter Ken Danapas.

But the Big Sandy Fire Department had an ace up their sleeve. A new piece of modified equipment that gave them a new edge, called Attack 1.

"It's the Attack 1 tanker. It was a military service vehicle and through the forestry service here in Texas, we were able to acquire the truck," Danapas says.

Designed and modified by the fire chief, it can spit out a thousand gallons of water in 2 1/2 minutes from multiple outlets.

"We needed something that was kind of a mix of all worlds; this was the ultimate test first time out for this truck," says chief Jeff Jones.

Specially designed to with a swivel deck gun, it can fight fire at a distance.

"We've got the capability of shooting at 100 feet with the deck gun. And we don't have to be right on top of the fire," Danapas says.

"That will keep our firefighters at a distance, cool the fire down till it's safe enough to come up," Jones says.

And it doubles as a rescue vehicle.

"We can go do high water rescues, swift water rescues, we can drive into very deep water," says Danapas.

The fire was doused.

"It performed exactly as we intended it to," Jones says.

Units from Pritchett, Gladewater, and Clarksville-Warren City fire departments all joined in putting out the blaze.

