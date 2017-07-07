Tyler PD honors Dallas one year after police shooting

July 7th, 2017 marks one year since a sniper killed four Dallas police officers and one Dallas transit officer- along with wounding seven others, during a protest against police brutality. This morning, Tyler police answered Governor Abbott's statewide call to stand for Texas law enforcement.

“The governor’s office basically asked all law enforcement offices across the state of Texas at 10 a.m. this morning to turn on their lights for one minute in remembrance of those officers,” said Officer Don Martin, “so that’s why we did what we did today.”

Law offices across the state answered the governor’s call by turning their red and blue lights on and observing a moment of silence, along with other gestures to remember and honor their fallen brothers.

“Our flag we brought that down to half-mast today again in remembrance of them, tonight it will go back to full staff,” said Officer Martin.

Approximately 20-25 officers lined their vehicles up in front of the Tyler Police Department as this a message played over their speakers:

“It is with deep sympathy and our heartfelt prayers that we remember our five fallen brothers in Dallas Texas that died in the line of duty one year ago today. Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, Officer Michael Krol, Sgt. Michael Smith, Officer Brent Thompson, Officer Patrick Zamparripa. End of watch July 7th 2016.”

Officer Brent Thompson started his career in East Texas.

“Yes it happened in Dallas but we felt it here. We were all feeling the pain that they felt down there,” said Officer Martin, “law enforcement is a close brotherhood and sisterhood so we feel that when one hurts we all hurt.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Tyler Police Department has altered their patrol procedures.

“We now carry medical units that we didn’t have in the past, so if someone does get hurt we can provide immediate relief until we can get them to the hospital”, said Officer Martin.

For officers across the state of Texas July 7th will always be a reminder of the risk they take every day. The day will also serve as a time of remembrance.

