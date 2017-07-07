SBA representatives in Longview to offer disaster relief assistance

Some help has arrived for victims of previous storm damage in one East Texas county.

Representatives of the Small Business Administration’s disaster assistance have set up shop at the Maude Cobb Activity Center in Longview.



With the official assistance declaration designation being given by the state, the workers are on hand to offer assistance loans to those who lost homes or property in recent storm and tornado damage, insured and uninsured.The SBA members will be on hand at Maude Cobb from 9-to-6 every weekday until July 18th.



