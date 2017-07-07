Marshall police asking public's help finding 'armed, dangerous' man

Carroll Water Supply: Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Carroll Water Supply public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).More >>
Carroll Water Supply: Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Carroll Water Supply public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).More >>
The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a man who is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a man who is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
It is the one year anniversary of the attack on Dallas law enforcement. In honor of the fallen officers, and all other peace officers across the state, Governor Abbott has issued a statewide call to stand with law enforcement in Texas.More >>
It is the one year anniversary of the attack on Dallas law enforcement. In honor of the fallen officers, and all other peace officers across the state, Governor Abbott has issued a statewide call to stand with law enforcement in Texas.More >>
An East Texas man charged with sexual abuse of a child has been indicted.More >>
An East Texas man charged with sexual abuse of a child has been indicted.More >>