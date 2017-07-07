Smith County deputies, constables receive new body armor

Friday Smith County law enforcement received some potentially lifesaving equipment, 97 bullet proof vests.



The body armor is designed to resist high velocity rounds. In September of last year Senator Kevin Eltife began a campaign to raise money and assist in purchasing the body armor.



Eltife contributed about $20,000 to the cause, the rest of the money came from the county and members of the community.

"One year ago today the incident in Dallas happened and five officers were shot and killed. In response to that senator Eltife knew that the law enforcement officers in his community needed a vest that would meet that level of threat," said Patrol Supervisor Justin Stockwell.



80 of the vests will go to sheriff's deputies. The other 17 will go the constable’s offices.

