AFL Update: Jon Lyles and 4Ward Focus to host exposure camp to start building roster for indoor football team in Tyler

For the second straight year East Texans will be in the spotlight at Big 12 football media days. The conference has released the schedule and attendees for the two-day event, which is taking place at the Cowboys headquarters in Frisco on July 17th and 18th.
At the high school level, now that the 7 on 7 state tournament is in the rear view mirror, programs are turning their attention to fall camp. But that's not the case quite yet for John Tyler. The Lions are currently preparing for a national 7 on 7 tournament, that is set to take place on July 14th and 15th in Frisco.
