Cajun shrimp stuffed tomatoes with Mary Rose sauce by Chef Simon Webster

Chef Simon Webster shares his idea for an elegant, yet simple, side to serve while tomatoes are at their peak this summer.

Cajun Shrimp Stuffed Tomatoes with Mary Rose Sauce

INGREDIENTS

Mary Rose Sauce:

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon ketchup

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes sriracha

Stuffed Tomatoes:

2 large tomatoes

16 shrimp

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1/2 lemon

2 teaspoons honey

16 small watermelon balls

1 celery stalk, chopped fine

1 green onion, chopped fine

4 large basil leaves

DIRECTIONS

To make the sauce, combine all ingredients in a bowl and combine thoroughly. Place in the refrigerator to chill and let flavors combine.

To make the stuffed tomatoes, cut tomatoes in half equatorially. Hollow out some of the middle and set aside.

Toss shrimp with Cajun seasoning. Heat a sauté pan over medium heat in a small amount of oil. Sauté shrimp until cooked through. Turn off the heat and add the lemon juice and honey. Toss to coat and set aside to cool.

In a medium size bowl, stir together the watermelon, celery and green onion.

To assemble, place the tomato halves on a serving plate. Hang four shrimp on the sides of each tomato half. Fill the middle with the watermelon mixture. Top each stuffed tomato with a dollop of sauce and a basil leaf.

Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, 903-729-9500, www.saborapasion.com