Two trains collide and derail in Jefferson, Hwy 59 shut down

Jefferson police are currently on scene of a train derailment along Highway 59 after two trains collided.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. underneath the overpass on Highway 59 at East Watson Street on the north end of the city.

According to the Jefferson police department, a train derailed along Highway 59 and struck a pillar underneath an overpass. The overpass is reportedly starting to crumble.

The train was not carrying hazardous materials, and there are no known injuries at this time.

The wreckage is blocking the overpass lanes. Highway 59 at the intersection of FM 2208 is shut down in the area and northbound traffic is being detoured in the area. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

