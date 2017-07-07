Smith County man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child indicted

An East Texas man charged with sexual abuse of a child has been indicted.

Mark James Nunley, 31, of Lindale, was arrested in December of 2016 and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to officials with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, during a forensic interview, the child described being sexually abused repeatedly by Nunley for an extended period of time. The victim is younger than 14 years old.

Sheriff's officials say an adult witness provided a statement claiming to have caught Nunley in the act of abusing the child.

A statement from the Smith County Sheriff's Office in December stated:

After an execution of a search warrant for potential evidence, and a review of the case, Detective Jennifer Stockwell prepared a warrant affidavit for the arrest of Mark James Nunley.

Mark James Nunley was arrested on December 22, 2016, after surrendering himself to the Smith County Jail on the charge of Sexual abuse of a Child Continuous: Victim Under 14 (1st Degree Felony), issued by 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy. Surety Bond was set at $350,000 by Judge Kennedy.

Nunley has made bond and been released from the Smith County Jail.

Nunley was indicted on June 29 in the 241st District Court in Smith County.

Related: East Texas man charged with child sex abuse

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.