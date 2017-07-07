Teenage girl who threatened mother with knife over dentist appointment indicted

A teenage girl has been indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Raya Nelson, 18, was arrested in April. Nelson reportedly was upset with her mother for not scheduling a dentist appointment.

According to Tyler police, Nelson threatened her mother with a knife but did not strike or injure her.

Nelson is still in the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond. She was indicted on June 29.

