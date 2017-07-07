Henderson Co. man arrested on stolen gun charge

An East Texas man charged with sexual abuse of a child has been indicted.More >>
A teenage girl has been indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
A Larue man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies spotted a stolen gun in his vehicle.
It is the one year anniversary of the attack on Dallas law enforcement. In honor of the fallen officers, and all other peace officers across the state, Governor Abbott has issued a statewide call to stand with law enforcement in Texas.
While the artist has paintings all over the world, her success hasn't stopped her from giving back to the local community.
