Henderson Co. man arrested on stolen gun charge

A Larue man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies spotted a stolen gun in his vehicle.

After 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a Henderson County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense.

The man driving the vehicle, identified as Brandon Chris Justice, 37, told the deputy he had two firearms in the truck, including a 12-guage shotgun, according to authorities.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says that shotgun had been reported stolen during a burglary.

Justice was taken into custody and remains in the Henderson County Jail.

