Henderson Co. man arrested on stolen gun charge - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Henderson Co. man arrested on stolen gun charge

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
Brandon Curtis Justice. (Source: Henderson County Jail) Brandon Curtis Justice. (Source: Henderson County Jail)
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A Larue man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies spotted a stolen gun in his vehicle.

After 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a Henderson County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense.

The man driving the vehicle, identified as Brandon Chris Justice, 37, told the deputy he had two firearms in the truck, including a 12-guage shotgun, according to authorities. 

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says that shotgun had been reported stolen during a burglary.

Justice was taken into custody and remains in the Henderson County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly