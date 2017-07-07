Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy, warm & humid. Chance for afternoon showers & thundershowers. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Friday morning, East Texas! Another warm, humid start to the day with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with light winds out of the west and southwest. High temperatures will once again reach the lower 90s. There's another chance for a few showers and thundershowers to pop up, mostly during the afternoon and early evening. Any rain will die out after sunset. Mostly clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 80s and dropping back into the 70s overnight. Partly cloudy this weekend with slightly better chances for rain. The showers and thundershowers this weekend still look to mainly be during the afternoon and evening. Saturday will be warm with highs in the lower 90s and winds will be light out of the southwest. A few showers and thundershowers Saturday afternoon. Sunday, expect a few more clouds, but temperatures still in the lower 90s. A few more showers and thundershowers Sunday afternoon and early evening. The chance for afternoon showers continues into early next week with temperatures staying in the lower to mid-90s.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.