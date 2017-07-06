John Tyler set to participate in national 7 on 7 tournament

At the high school level, now that the 7 on 7 state tournament is in the rear view mirror, programs are turning their attention to fall camp.

But that's not the case quite yet for John Tyler. The Lions are currently preparing for a national 7 on 7 tournament, that is set to take place on July 14th

and 15th in Frisco.

Apart of the 16-team invitation only field, the Lions will face squads from Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas.

KLTV Sports will catch up with JT next week before it takes part in this special event.



