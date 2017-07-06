East Texas Boy Scout fundraising to purchase bullet proof vest for sheriff’s office

An East Texas teenager has made it his mission to protect those who protect and serve his community.

13-year-old Jaxon Holland is working to raise money for 31 bullet proof vests in 31 days.



"If you don't have it when you need it, you don't get to go home at the end of the day," said Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo.

Holland is working to raise money the buy the Wood County Sheriff's Office 31 brand new ones.



"I just thought they needed better ones than what they have now," Holland said.



Currently the sheriff’s office has level 3 vests that only protect against pistol bullets. The level four vests that they are working the raise money for against not only pistol bullets but rifle bullets as well.



"Its where we have high risk situations where we might have to go and someone is possibly armed with a long arm rather than a pistol and it's a huge benefit," Castloo said.



It all started in pursuit of a community service badge, a task that other scouts in Troop 385 have already finished.



"Most of them did one that took like an hour, Holland said.



But on June 22nd Jaxon committed to 31 days of fundraising for 31 vests.



"It feels good just doing a cause for other people not just me," Holland said.



Its an effort that could potentially save lives and has already created an atmosphere of hope in Wood County.



"There is a lot of negative in the world, every once in a while there is a light that shines and this young man shines it bright," Castloo said.



Each vest cost about $400. So far, Holland has raised enough to purchase 10. He is also raising money for a K-9 vest which costs $1,000.



