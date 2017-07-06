Local artist gives back, donates painting inspired by grandmother

Inside the Wynne House of Antiques Jennifer Moreman's work is on display, but that's not the only place it can be seen. While the artist has paintings all over the world, her success hasn't stopped her from giving back to the local community. Moreman is donating her latest painting, which features a butterfly, to the Smith County Alzheimer Alliance, an organization that is close to her heart.

"I donated a butterfly," says Moreman, "I did a butterfly because the alliance has a butterfly in their logo and also my grandmother had dementia when she passed, and it reminds me of her."

The painting will be auctioned off at the alliance's 16th annual Mah Jongg for Memory fundraiser.

"The Alzheimer Alliance of Smith County is a local and independent non-profit," says Stephanie Taylor, the alliance's Executive Director, "so we rely on the generosity of our community donations, and all of that money stays right here in Smith County to support the programs and services we provide."

For Moreman, donating this painting to the alliance is a way she can give back to the community and also set an example for her young daughter.

"I hope that she sees a passion in whatever she ends up doing to give back," says Moreman, "We're only as weak as our weakest members, so to give back and help others is the best that we can do right now."

The Mah Jongg for Memory Fundraiser takes place Thursday July 13 at the Willowbrook Country Club at 10 a.m. More info can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.