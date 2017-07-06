31 vests in 31 days donation information - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

31 vests in 31 days donation information

31 vests in 31 days 

Please mail donations to:
BLU Prepared 
c/o P.O. Box 162
Mineola, TX 75773. 

Call 903-569-3711 for T-shirts and Caps 


On July 15 there will be a fun day at Jim Hogg Park in Quitman from 9a, - 1pm.
There will be a motorcycle fun run along with an opportunity to dunk the sheriff. 
Money raised from the event will go towards the purchase of vests.  

Powered by Frankly