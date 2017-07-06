31 vests in 31 days donation information

31 vests in 31 days
Please mail donations to:
BLU Prepared
c/o P.O. Box 162
Mineola, TX 75773.
Call 903-569-3711 for T-shirts and Caps
On July 15 there will be a fun day at Jim Hogg Park in Quitman from 9a, - 1pm.
There will be a motorcycle fun run along with an opportunity to dunk the sheriff.
Money raised from the event will go towards the purchase of vests.
At the high school level, now that the 7 on 7 state tournament is in the rear view mirror, programs are turning their attention to fall camp. But that's not the case quite yet for John Tyler. The Lions are currently preparing for a national 7 on 7 tournament, that is set to take place on July 14th and 15th in Frisco.More >>
At the high school level, now that the 7 on 7 state tournament is in the rear view mirror, programs are turning their attention to fall camp. But that's not the case quite yet for John Tyler. The Lions are currently preparing for a national 7 on 7 tournament, that is set to take place on July 14th and 15th in Frisco.More >>
After a fourth of July fireworks show ended, the real drama began for some East Texas game wardens.More >>
After a fourth of July fireworks show ended, the real drama began for some East Texas game wardens.More >>
For the second straight year East Texans will be in the spotlight at Big 12 football media days. The conference has released the schedule and attendees for the two-day event, which is taking place at the Cowboys headquarters in Frisco on July 17th and 18th.More >>
For the second straight year East Texans will be in the spotlight at Big 12 football media days. The conference has released the schedule and attendees for the two-day event, which is taking place at the Cowboys headquarters in Frisco on July 17th and 18th.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Briggs Clinton Lawhon, 57, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Briggs Clinton Lawhon, 57, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.More >>
Deputies went to the residence to serve a warrant and ended up with more than they bargained for.More >>
Deputies went to the residence to serve a warrant and ended up with more than they bargained for.More >>