East Texans to represent programs at Big 12 media days

Travin Howard will be at Big 12 media days for the second straight year.

For the second straight year East Texans will be in the spotlight at Big 12 football media days.

The conference has released the schedule and attendees for the two-day event, which is taking place at the Cowboys headquarters in Frisco on

July 17th and 18th.

A familiar face is back to represent TCU. After getting the unique opportunity last year, former Longview Lobo and linebacker Travin Howard has been picked

once again by head coach Gary Patterson to attend media days.

Set to be a senior, Howard has led the Horned Frogs in tackles the past two seasons, and was named first team all-Big 12 in 2016.

Whitehouse product and recent first round pick Patrick Mahomes was in attendance for Texas Tech last year, and while he's gone head coach Kliff

Kingsbury has chosen a pair of East Texans to represent the Red Raiders in 2017.



Former Whitehouse Wildcat and senior wide receiver Dylan Cantrell along with Lufkin product and junior wide receiver KeKe Coutee will be on

hand for Tech.

In addition to Howard, Cantrell, and Coutee, we have numerous guys from the region that play for other Big 12 programs, including Texas, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.

On Monday July 17, TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma will be available to the media. On Tuesday, Texas, West Virginia, Baylor, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State will be in the spotlight.



KLTV Sports will be at media days so stay tuned for reports.



