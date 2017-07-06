Restaurant Reports: 3 restaurants get top inspection scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 3 restaurants get top inspection scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Three East Texas restaurants get top marks in the latest round of health inspections.

In Tyler,

Ming's Café at 5707 South Broadway.
No violations, no demerits.
 
Curbside Taco at 3324 old Henderson Highway.
No violations, no demerits.
 
In Bullard,

Happy Donuts at 213 West Main street.
No violations, no demerits.
 
