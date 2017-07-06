VIDEO: Groom's reaction to seeing bride goes viral

A California bride joked with her soon-to-be husband, who was about to see her walk down the aisle: "If you don't cry, I'm turning around."

Little did she know, his emotional reaction would bring many to tears.

We've all seen the video compilations of grooms' emotional reaction as their brides walk down the aisle. The smiles, the tears, and their joy-filled eyes. This groom’s reaction is likely to end up in the next batch of compilations.

The video, recorded and posted by Angel Taase, shows how her brother, Randy Taase’s, reaction to his own wedding. Posted on May 26, the video has been shared more than 1,141 times and has had more than 733,000 views - a reaction Taase said he didn't expect.

In the video, Taase is seen with his hands on his face as the guests rise for his bride to walk in.

When we reached out to Taase, he said his wife, Angelica, jokingly told him the night before the wedding, "If you don’t cry, I’m turning around."

But she didn’t need to do that since he reacted the moment he saw her.

“When I first saw her walking up, that’s when I couldn’t hold my tears in. I let it all out, and it was a beautiful and special moment in my life,” he said.

Taase also added that he is not a big fan of crying, though that video begs to differ.

Randy Taase says the couple is enjoying their newlywed life, updating their home and they hope to plan a big honeymoon in the future.

